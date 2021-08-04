Massive fire destroys 4 mobile homes near Pine Flat Lake

CNN - Regional

FRESNO COUNTY, CA (KFSN) — A massive fire burning in a mobile home park in eastern Fresno County destroyed four homes and damaged a fifth.

Flames broke out shortly after 4 am on Trimmer Springs Road and Island Park Drive – right off Pine Flat Lake.

In just over an hour, CAL FIRE crews managed to contain the flames without any injuries or further damage.

Crews say the lack of wind helped their firefighting efforts and kept the flames from spreading widely.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

