Lifeguard claims failed city safety protocol spread COVID

By Paul Drewes

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — An Oahu lifeguard claims he turned into a “COVID spreader” because the city didn’t follow safety protocol, after a coronavirus exposure five weeks ago.

Kainoa McGee is still in quarantine from COVID-19. He said he got the virus on the job as a county lifeguard.

“A few of my coworkers did a rescue off Tower 47A. Little to our knowledge we found out, three weeks later – the patient was positive for COVID,” stated McGee.

Ocean safety personnel are supposed to be alerted 24-48 hours after a patient tests positive for COVID. Especially because lifeguards may be particularly vulnerable front line workers to contracting COVID.

“We don’t have the liberty of going to make a rescue with PPE on. We can’t wear a mask, and we are always in face to face contact with these patients in the water.”

McGee said a few days after the incident he started to see some symptoms. But thought it was a cold going around, as no one had been notified of the COVID positive patient.

“The likelihood I got sick at work, is higher than anywhere else. No where else did anyone have any signs of COVID, until I tested positive.”

McGee is not vaccinated against COVID, and realizes possible exposure to the coronavirus is part of the job. But he is upset over the delay in alerting first responders, because it meant, he in turn spread the virus to his family.

“My wife is in the hospital fighting for her health with pneumonia, from getting COVID from me. She is having problems with her heart, kidneys, liver. Had I known 3 weeks ago and got the COVID test, I could have quarantined and saved my family from this heartache.”

Now, he wants the city to make sure it quickly alerts workers whenever a COVID exposure takes place. That could limit the spread, and save some family or friends from even contracting the coronavirus.

“I want to affect change in policy, so no family has to deal with what we are dealing with right now.”

McGee hopes to be out of quarantine this weekend, but says it will still be a while before he will be healthy enough to head back to the lifeguard towers. As he recovers, he advises people to get checked out for COVID — at the first sign of any symptoms.

We repeatedly asked the city for a response to this breakdown in safety protocol, but they have not clarified WHAT went wrong, and WHO was at fault.

