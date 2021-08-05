Sheriff: Deputy, inmates poisoned at Genesee County Jail

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — One deputy and a number of inmates were poisoned at the Genesee County Jail, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The sheriff said an inmate placed a non-narcotic in a pot of hot water in a commissary, which affected a deputy and a few inmates. All inmates and the deputy affected have been treated at a hospital.

Deputies later identified the individuals connected to the incident, Swanson said. The sheriff added he will build a case to present to the Genesee County prosecutor for possible charges against those involved.

