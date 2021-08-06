Chicago firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma indicted on multiple sex assault charges

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Chicago firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been indicted on 14 sex assault charges.

The grand jury indictment against Zuma came down on Thursday. An arraignment is scheduled a week from Friday.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported late last month on how Zuma remained on the job after being accused of raping a woman he knew.

As a result of our reporting, firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been removed from field responsibilities within the Fire Department.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt are promising policy reviews and more training.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.