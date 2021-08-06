Man hospitalized after reportedly being struck by lightning at drive-in theater

CNN - Regional

By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — A man in the Twin Cities was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly being struck by lightning at a drive-in movie theater.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo on a report of a man who was struck by lightning.

First-responders found the man conscious and responsive. An ambulance brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.

