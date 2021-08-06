Woman beats COVID-19 while pregnant

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A celebration for an Oahu woman who fought against the coronavirus and won!

She became a new mom along the way.

36-year old Colleen Bonds spent two weeks in the ICU unit at the Queens Medical Center after contracting COVID-19.

She was admitted on July 23rd and immediately put on a ventilator.

Two days later, doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to deliver her baby.

“They actually said they had a really hard time keeping me sedated enough after they told me that they had taken my daughter cause I just wanted to see her I guess. They got me sedated enough and she has been healthy enough this whole time,” said Bonds.

Bonds says she chose not to get vaccinated because she was pregnant and previously lost a pregnancy. The experience nearly cost her her life.

“To hear from my family about their experience of hearing me get worse and worse and things taking a really bad turn, it was scary,” said an emotional Bonds, “Take it seriously. Take it seriously. It’s like, me and my husband both got really sick. It’s no joke.”

Ten days after giving birth, Bonds was finally able to meet her baby girl Luna Rose on Wednesday at the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children.

Born 12 weeks early and weighing a tiny three pounds, Bonds is grateful that her daughter is healthy and thanks all of the health care staff for their hard work in helping her recover.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.