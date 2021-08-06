Zoo will begin vaccinating some animals against COVID-19

CNN - Regional

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Officials with the Kansas City Zoo said the zoo will soon begin vaccinating some of its animals more susceptible to the virus against COVID-19.

“Due to the COVID-19 variants now in our local area and their increased transmissibility, our veterinary team will soon begin the vaccination of some of our animals,” officials said in a release Thursday.

Zoo officials said that species most susceptible to the virus will receive the vaccine, including the zoo’s great apes (chimpanzees, orangutans and gorillas) and big cats (lions, tigers, cheetahs, leopards).

“The research shows that this vaccine is safe; more than 11,000 doses have been distributed to nearly 70 zoos in 27 states,” officials said in the release. “The Zoetis vaccine that the Zoo will be using was specifically developed for use with animals and will not affect human vaccine supply.”

The zoo’s animal care specialists continue to wear PPE when working around the animals to reduce potential exposure. Officials note that while there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases involving animals at other accredited zoos, none have been reported in Kansas City.

“Our veterinarians will continue to review the research as it is available and then determine whether to vaccinate other animals,” officials said.

