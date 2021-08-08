Fans come out in big numbers for the Grand Prix and concerts

CNN - Regional

By Marshall Benson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennesse (WSMV) — Downtown Nashville is in for a big ride! IndyCar fans gathered along the streets for the first-ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Friday.

IndyCar fans have come from near and far for the race that’s been anticipated for years in the making. News4 spoke to several fans about their excitement.

“When we got tickets we…I didn’t really notice it was going across the bridge and I was like this is really cool. This is like a big step for Nashville,” George Tsounos said.

“Yea, really cool going over the bridge going over the water and then coming down to turn nine and then hoping to see some good passing and some action down there,” said attendee Bill Reid.

The GT cars were the main event today before artists took the stage and put on a concert. Each night of the Grand Prix this weekend, artists like John Pardi and the Oak Ridge Boys are putting on a show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.