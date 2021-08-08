Man found dead inside car ruled as homicide

CNN - Regional

By Kaitlyn Naples, Andrew Masse, Sharon Johnson, Erin Edwards

Click here for updates on this story

SOMERS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Jason Comes was found dead inside of a car off a road in Somers.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled it a homicide.

“This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as new information becomes available,” troopers said in a news release.

Investigators said the body and vehicle were discovered down a dirt path off of Durkee Road.

Police first arrived on scene around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Though they cleared the scene later in the evening, the road remained blocked off on Friday.

Durkee Road was closed between Springfield and Four Bridges Road.

Authorities also focused their to attention on a nearby wooded area.

During the early evening hours on Thursday, police brought a dog out and placed a tent over the car.

“There is no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident. We have limited details at this time,” CT State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.

The Eastern District Major Crimes unit is investigating the case.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” Pagan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.