Police: Man stabbed to death in Lawrenceville home with 3 kids inside

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating why a man was stabbed to death in a Lawrenceville home with three children inside.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests a domestic dispute resulted in the death of a man in his 30s just before midnight at Planters Cove Circle.

Investigators tell us the man suffered from what appeared to be stab wound(s).

A police spokesperson said officers learned a woman at the scene was involved and taken into custody.

Details are limited, and it’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

CBS46 News Barmel Lyons reports we can confirm the general age range of the three children inside the home during the incident. Two of the children are teens, and one is an infant.

Officials said none of the children were injured, and it is unknown if the kids saw what took place.

The infant is in the custody of family members, and the victim’s name has is not released.

This story will be updated when new information comes to light.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.