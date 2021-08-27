3 students suspended for racist acts at Salinas High School in California

CNN - Regional

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Three students have been suspended in connection to racist incidents that took place at last week’s Salinas High School Football Jamboree.

According to sources familiar with the matter, two of the students were Hispanic and one was African American. They are accused of making the racist doll and Instagram page which showcased students posing with the doll.

A white Salinas High cheerleader who took a photo with the doll has been kicked off the cheer team.

What happened? The incidents happened on Friday at a jamboree event, involving a Black doll that students stomped on, drove over, brutalized and then posted it all over social media. The doll was named “Shaniqua.”

“They drew crosses on the eyes, they put a bandana around her neck and was spinning her around and they put an ankle monitor, and it’s just really disgusting,” said Julian Henderson, a Salinas High senior.

The doll was brought out during Friday’s Football Jamboree at the Salinas pit. Cheerleaders took pictures with the doll and by the weekend, the video of the doll had gone viral and was all the talk on social media.

An Instagram account was made for the doll.

Why is it getting so much attention? The incident and the social media posts quickly circulated among students in Salinas, but the racism garnered national attention after a TikTok video about the doll went viral.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user Kimmberllym, received more than 31,000 views and 700 comments even after it was taken down and had to be reposted. On Instagram, a re-share of the video by Monterey County Protest got more than 18,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

The story has been covered by national news outlets like the Los Angeles Times and Newsweek.

How are students responding? On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Salinas Union High School District held a board meeting focusing on the racist act. Students, parents and activists all came together at the board meeting. Enough people showed up that an overflow section was set up outside of the board meeting.

Many who spoke Tuesday night said they are hoping for accountability and beyond that, real change.

Salinas Union High School District Superintendent Dan Burns said action will be taken against students involved — “They will face consequences in our district that include but are not limited to suspension from school.”

