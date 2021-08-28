Jury convicts Mobile, AL doctor of writing illegal prescriptions

CNN - Regional

By Brendan Kirby

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A federal jury Friday found a Mobile doctor guilty of writing illegal prescriptions for painkillers.

The jury found Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia guilty of 15 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Maltbia wrote oxycodone prescriptions without a legitimate medical reason and outside the usual course of professional practice.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley told FOX10 News his client would appeal.

“Extremely disappointed,” he said. “I respect the jury’s decision.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock on Thursday threw out two of the criminal counts against Maltbia and earlier had dismissed health care fraud counts. Knizley said that would impact calculation of advisory guidelines that will play a role in sentencing. But he added that he not sure what the recommendation will be.

“Some factors, we don’t know yet. … I think it will probably be in the 50-to-70-month range,” he said.

Maltbia’s father, Leroy Ray Dotson, left the courthouse on Thursday a free man after the judge ruled prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to send any of the charges to the jury.

“It was a great relief to Mr. Dotson,” defense lawyer Andrew Jones told FOX10 News on Friday. “Mr. Dotson was very elated, and he can move on with his life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.