1-year-old, 2-year-old found dead in residential pool in Missouri

By NICK SLOAN, LESLIE AGUILAR

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Authorities are investigating after two children were found dead in a residential pool.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said they were both under the age of 3.

A 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found unresponsive in a pool near Smart Road and Bob White Lane after authorities were called out to the scene at 4:12 p.m.

They were both transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Forte called it a “death investigation.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, in a tweet, said it was a “tragic outcome for our community but all avenues of investigation are being investigated.”

This is a developing story.

