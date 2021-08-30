5-yo recovering after being dragged by mountain lion

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

CALABASAS, California (KCAL) — A 5-year-old boy was recovering Sunday after being attacked by a mountain lion in his own front yard.

The attack unfolded in the Calabasas area in the Monte Nido area.

It was there that authorities say the big cat dragged the boy about 45-yards from his home. The child suffered wounds to his head, neck and upper torso.

“The commotion caused by the attack and the boy’s screaming alerted the mom who was inside. She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son,” said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life, there’s no question about it.”

The mountain lion was born in October. At this age, young mountain lions are learning to hunt and fend for themselves.

Wildlife experts say these types of attacks are extremely rare. The Santa Monica Mountains have not seen a human attack by a mountain lion in more than 20 years.

“What this mother did was truly heroic,” said Ana Beatriz Cholo with the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area. “She saved her son’s life.”

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

