Driver survives after vehicle goes down embankment

By KPTV Staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash late Monday morning in which their vehicle tumbled down an embankment and landed on its roof on the roadway below the Vista House.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 11 a.m. on the East Historic River Highway after the driver, who has not been identified, mistook their vehicle’s reverse gear for park. That mistake led to their car falling approximately 60 feet down onto the roadway below the Vista House. The car came to a rest flipped on its top.

Responding deputies found the driver seriously hurt but alert. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash scene is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

