Faith & COVID: Staying Grounded In and Activating Your Faith

By TaMeka Chopp Martin

September 3, 2021 (Houston Style Magazine) — Where is your level of faith? At this moment, if you had to rate your faith on a scale from 1(lowest) to 10(highest), what would that number be? Take a minute and ponder those questions. My level of faith can vary; however, I keep the faith through consistently staying grounded in who I am and in whose I am, according to the Word of God.

Faith

What is faith? According to my Google dictionary, faith is complete trust or confidence in someone or something. It is a strong belief in God or the doctrine of a religion, based on spiritual apprehension rather than proof.

Hebrews 11: 1(KJV) says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” We must activate our faith through reading and understanding the promises of God that He has laid out for each of us in His word!

Faith Tested

During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, my faith has been tested and God has proven Himself to be a deliver of His promises. He placed on my heart and the hearts of 129 other phenomenal women, through the call and leadership of Kingdom Boss Chick, Dr. Kimberly Ellison, to bring about a great work! Through the experiences we have faced in our life journey, the Lord produced a word in us and through us. This harvest is a Global Women’s Devotional called Promise – God’s assurance on the cross for our crown. We are and I am a daughter of promise.

In this incomparable period of our lives, an all-knowing God has manifested a great work in us that will bless the nations. Sisters and brothers, our crowns are secured. Keep the faith. Stand on His promises.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”(Galatians 6:9, NIV) Don’t give up!

TaMeka Chopp Martin is a believer, wife, mother, daughter, niece, sister, Speaker, realtor, entrepreneur, author, and daughter of promise who resides in Houston, Texas. She is a co-author of Promise, a global women’s devotional.

