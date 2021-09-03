Magician performs for troops overseas

CNN - Regional

By Brittni Thomason

PHOENIX (KPHO) — As men and women serve our country, Chris Rose found a way to serve them by traveling overseas and performing magic tricks.

“It’s heartwarming to see the transitions that happen with our service members in minutes of the show starting,” said Rose, a professional magician from Phoenix.

Air Force Tech Sergeant, Brandon Allen, went to Rose’s show a couple of years ago during a deployment. “Magic is something that is just so wonderous and can change somebody’s mood so quickly from one second to another,” said Allen.

In 2019, Rose started the non-profit, Magicians on Mission. The pandemic forced his performers to delay shows abroad, but Rose is just thinking of the military members and all the stress COVID brought on them.

“As difficult as it is and was for us during the pandemic, it’s even more so for our service members when they’re away from home, away from country and family,” said Rose.

As Rose waits until it’s safe to travel to troops again, he’s focused on fundraising and planning his next trip. He said he wants to tour again in April 2022, visiting Southwest Asia.

“If it wasn’t for the sacrifices of our service members, I wouldn’t be free at home to pursue my career, to do card tricks or magic for a living,” said Rose.

