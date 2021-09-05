Football team greeted with applause, “Stay Strong” signs in Tennessee

CNN - Regional

By MICHAEL WARRICK

PLEASANT VIEW, Tennessee (WSMV) — Waverly’s high school football team returned to the field Friday night, two weeks after devastating floods killed nearly two dozen people.

Playing what was supposed to be a home game, Waverly instead traveled to play Sycamore High School, whose fans greeted the Tigers with applause and signs of support. A group of Pleasant View residents even set up a donation box for Waverly flood relief at the entrance to the field.

“It means a lot, we teared up coming in,” Waverly parent Joni Woods said. “We told them thank you because we appreciate every single thing that everyone is doing.”

Waverly would go onto win against Sycamore, improving to 2-0.

“Definitely had to be here, had to wear our shirts and show support to our boys,” Woods said. “They’ve been through a lot.”

Signs posted on the Waverly side of the field read “Waverly Strong, “We Support You,” and “Stay Strong.”

“Well first and foremost was to help our fellow man and to help our sister city,” Pleasant View Mayor Bill Anderson said. “Everybody in Tennessee is family.”

Waverly’s next game is Sept. 10 against McNairy Central.

