7 people shot in Athens, “armed and dangerous” suspect on the run

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

Click here for updates on this story

ATHENS, Georgia (WGCL) — Police are learning more about the Sunday early morning shooting in Athens, which resulted from a fight, and they are now saying seven people are among the injured.

All the victims went to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators have identified the suspect as Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21.

Police released information saying Williams is considered armed and dangerous, and there are many warrants out for his arrest due to this shooting incident.

Athens Clarke-County Police Department is asking anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police want the public to know that you can be eligible for a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information that helps lead to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

You can also contact Detective Black at (762) 400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.

As this is an ongoing investigation, victim information is limited. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.