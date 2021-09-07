Businesses spared by flood use Labor Day to make up for lost time

CNN - Regional

By ALEX HEIDER

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) — While many people log hours of R&R on the Labor Day holiday, it was another busy day of work in Waverly Monday.

Several businesses lucky enough to be spared by the deadly floods last month stayed open, trying to make up for lost time.

The buzz of business inside Waverly Wine and Liquor is what employee Stacey Cooley couldn’t be more grateful for. She knows being behind the counter is something her neighbors, whose businesses were gutted by the flood, would give anything for.

“We got really lucky and I just thank God it didn’t affect the store and that I’ve actually got a job to come to,” Cooley said. “Because there’s some that’s just not that fortunate.”

A lifelong resident of Waverly, Cooley thanked every customer she saw Monday for the support and hopes the open sign out front, even on Labor Day, is a sign of healing.

“It’s just been an experience we won’t ever forget,” Cooley said.

Right now across Waverly, a big part of the rebuilding process is debris removal. It’s a massive undertaking that’s happening seven days a week.

