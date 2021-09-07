Man found dead in bullet-riddled car

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A man was found dead inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch overnight.

News 4 crews spotted the car with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge shortly after midnight. According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

This year, police report homicides are down 35% in the City of St. Louis. There have been 125 homicides, making the city on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2014.

Authorities have not released any additional details regarding the homicide investigation. Anyone who can assist is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

