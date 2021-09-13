13-year-old saves 4 sisters from house fire in Wisconsin

CNN - Regional

By Jennifer Mayerle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin teenager is being credited with saving his four sisters from a house fire. It happened on Monday in Webster. The kids’ parents were at the grocery store when the 13-year-old sprung into action.

Kelly and Jay had been gone about 10 minutes, when the kids smelled smoke.

“And sister said turn around and the playpen was on fire,” Briar Omar said.

The kids, ranging in age from 6 months to 13 years old were on the first floor. Briar, the oldest, acted quickly.

“My sisters. That was the first thing I thought of. I knew I had to get them out of the house,” Briar said.

The family had talked about what to do in an emergency. He got them to safety, and thought he could save the house too, using a fire extinguisher.

“And it went up in bigger flames and I just couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t see. I almost collapsed and then that’s when I felt my dog rub against me and I grabbed her and she led me out the door,” Briar said.

Mandy, the dog, and Briar got out, in time for their parents to pull up to the home.

“Until you saw every single child, it was terrifying,” Kelly said.

They credit Briar with saving their family. Devastated by what was lost, but so very fortunate for what they still have.

“We’re just so thankful that every single one of them made it out. So if it wasn’t for my son I don’t know where I’d be,” Kelly said.

The family says they are so grateful for a supportive community who has brought diapers, clothes for the kids, a pack and play, and they say the bar across the street has organized a benefit ride this weekend to help get them back on their feet.

The fire is under investigation.

