Woman dies after from being dragged by train

CNN - Regional

By Kate Larsen

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — BART officials reopened Powell Street Station in San Francisco Monday evening following a death on the tracks.

As of 5:35 p.m., Powell Street Station was reopening though a major delay existed systemwide, officials said.

“It was pretty traumatic,” said East Bay resident, Mike Sim, who was trying to head home on BART after work, when he saw a person caught on the train.

“It passed by my feet and I turned to the left and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like what is that?”

Sim called BART and police for help and said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend. “It was pretty grotesque because all the way down the platform, on that yellow bumpy portion of the platform, where people are supposed to stand behind, there was a blood stain about an inch and a half wide all the way down.”

“Currently we have investigators reviewing, they were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today,” explained Bevan Dufty, a BART director in San Francisco, who added, “as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life.”

BART has made clear this was not a suicide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.