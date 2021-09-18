U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in death of 14-year-old boy

CNN - Regional

By Joseph Wenzel and Michael Warrick

Click here for updates on this story

SHELBYVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two people wanted in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy outside of a laundromat in Shelbyville this week were arrested in Mississippi on Friday.

Police said Israel Diego-Pascual was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry. According to police, Pascual was with his parents and his 22-year-old brother at the laundromat.

Police said his parents left in a separate car while the 14-year-old and his brother were wrapping up and had gotten into their car. That’s when police said a man came up and unloaded a handgun into a vehicle.

“To me it’s like, I’m like wow. I’m relieved. I have a little bit of peace inside of me,” Adolfo Sebastian said. “I felt really happy. I felt you know tears of joy started to come out and I felt very emotional.”

On Friday, U.S. Marshals took Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor into custody in Tunica, Mississippi. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, The US Marshal Service, and the 14th and 17th Judicial District Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in the search. Rice was placed on the TBI Most Wanted List this week.

Rice will face charges in the case for first-degree murder and attempted murder, Shelbyville police said. Sebastian told News 4 Friday, if Rice is convicted, he wants a punishment that will fit the suffering his family has to endure.

“He’s making us suffer, and we’re going to suffer for the next few years, and it is something that we can’t ever let go of,” Sebastian said.

Police said Rice was convicted of attempted murder in Marshall County in 2007, though few details about that conviction were available Friday.

While police worked to find Rice, coworkers and the community are helping the family through a GoFundMe account.

In Israel’s memory, a vigil has grown outside Duck River Laundry, with people leaving flowers, balloons, and candles. Israel loved basketball and video games, his family said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.