Hundreds of trucks line up to raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

CNN - Regional

By Christian Colon, Andrew Masse

Click here for updates on this story

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Did you see or hear hundreds of trucks on I-84 Sunday?

Well, it was all to celebrate the annual ‘Wishes on Wheels’.

This thrilling event raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and several wish recipients were there enjoying the convoy.

The honking was endless and the joy as well. Hundreds of truck drivers from all over the state came to Rentschler Field today for the annual event.

“I know when I was a kid, I used to, every time a tow truck went by, I used to want touch it, feel it, look at it, so I am hoping it puts a smile on these kids’ face today,” Sal Khan, a driver for the Nelcon Service Center, tells us.

Sal brought his team of trucks to support Make-A-Wish since one of his employees has a child who was a wish recipient.

Sal, along with the other drivers, honked and drove around the area, waving to the wish families.

“We have all of these truckers. They come, not paid. They bring their own trucks. They spent hours and hours polishing them just to make money for our wish kids,” Kristin Garrison of Wishes on Wheels said.

The money raised today through food and the truck convoy will help kids like 8-year-old Ziva So.

“[What are you excited for today?] The fire trucks. [Why do you like them so much?] Because they help people and I think they do an amazing job,” So says.

Soon Ziva will get her wish granted once it’s safe for her to travel.

“She wished to go to Disney World to meet the princesses. We are waiting for that and we are hoping soon that it will come,” Kathy So, Ziva’s mother, explained.

To date, ‘Wishes on Wheels’ has donated more than $1.8 million to Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

A witness to that success is Jake Beneski, who now works as a journey coordinator, but back in 2008, he was granted a wish along with his two brothers.

“It’s something to look forward to. For a a lot of us, we spent a lot of time inside the hospital. There’s nothing really much to look forward too,” Beneski added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.