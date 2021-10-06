Louisville woman starts luxury picnic business to elevate outdoor experiences

CNN - Regional

By Alex Durham

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Elaborate, creative and Instagrammable picnics are trending across the country and a Louisville woman turned it into a business.

Assia Amry is the owner of Lou PiqueNique, a luxury picnic experience. Amry hopes to bring the comfort of inside, outside, through beautifully themed picnics and spreads.

The best part, Amry does the work for you.

Here’s how it works. You pick a package, date and location, and Amry will get back to you and confirm the details.

There are “preferred” locations like Waterfront Park, Beckley Creek Park or Ashland Park, but Amry said they will set up a picnic anywhere within 20 miles of the 40245 ZIP code.

There are different packages, some include food and some don’t. But they all include a picnic table, plates, napkins, glasses, utensils, table decor, floor pillows and a rug.

Themes include Boho, Farmhouse, Botanical, Afternoon Tea and fall.

Amry is also licensed to handle food, so customers can also add on a customized charcuterie or cheese board.

Other add-ons include games, a parasol, boho tent, cake, chocolate strawberries, dozen roses and fresh flower arrangements.

Most packages are priced for a two-person picnic, for more, you’ll have to add on an additional charge.

Amry started the business in March. She said it’s worked well because people are still looking for ways to enjoy being outdoors.

