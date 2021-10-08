2 barely clothed young kids wander into store unattended

CNN - Regional

By Tyler Fingert

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An investigation is underway after two very young kids wandered into a West Mobile convenience store Thursday morning.

The problem police say, the kids were by themselves.

A preschool aged duo creating a lot of a confusion Thursday morning.

The 3 and 5-year-old wandering inside a Circle K near Old Shell and University Boulevard without their parents, without shoes and one of them was in just a diaper.

“Just kind of wandered up to the gas station and the gas station attendants called police,” said Lt. Chris Levy with Mobile Police.

It all happened around 8am.

Police immediately started searching the nearby neighborhood. Two hours into the search, police say the children’s grandparents who live two doors down realized they were gone.

“They were actually notified by social media that we were out here with some missing children and they began to notice where we were and then they came over here,” Levy said.

Police say the kids were not injured and appear to be properly taken of.

The grandparents were watching the children while the parents were in Mississippi.

Lt. Levy says they get calls like this from time to time, but this one was different.

“What was unusual is the amount of time between when they walked out and when we actually knew where they came from,” he said.

Investigators say luckily the kids went to the gas station and did not walk onto busy University Boulevard.

Lt. Levy says, the gas station employees went above and beyond.

“The people from the Circle K have been absolutely fantastic, they have fed them and actually went to buy them clothes and are inside playing with them, just having a great time,” he said.

Police say the grandparents told them they were sleeping.

Police say child protective services has temporarily taken custody of the children.

No charges have been filed in this case, but police are still investigating.

We tried to talk to the family, but they said they had no comment.

