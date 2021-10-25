Pumpkin patch features ‘Family Fun Day’

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — If you’re looking for a pumpkin patch perfect for the family, and love supporting local businesses, we have the perfect place for you.

Pop’s Midtown Pumpkin Patch had a Family Fun Day Sunday. There were plenty of pumpkins from which to choose, of all shapes, sizes and colors, great for carving or as a decoration. They also had a donut food truck and a pumpkin painting station.

Many families from the Midtown area stopped by to pick up pumpkins, mums and even took the opportunity to snap some pictures.

Mani Cameron and her husband Josh are the owners of pops. They also live in Midtown and say they love their community and want to make everyone’s holiday pop.

“We love Midtown. It’s such a rich community,” she said. “They have supported us so much and we just love to be out here and give families and this community something fun to do.”

The Camerons said after the fall season they will have Christmas trees available and are also opening up a Mardi Gras store next month.

If you’d like to stop by, Pop’s Midtown Pumpkin Patch is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

