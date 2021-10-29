Woman charged with murder in violent crime spree

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — A Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood is traumatized after a violent crime spree that involved a murder and a brutal home invasion.

Investigators say Alyssa Leanne Arreola is responsible for a string of violent crimes. She is facing 14 charges including 12 counts in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and two additional counts in Jackson County, Missouri.

Investigators say Arreola first stole a Kia Spectra around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and crashed it in a hit-and-run. She was followed by a person who witnessed the crash and backed into another vehicle. Home surveillance video showed her running away from the second crash.

Police say she then broke into a home around 10:30 a.m. and stabbed an elderly woman. The woman is expected to survive.

“Even the people who she stole their cars have suffered an impact from her actions,” neighbor Ron Piersee said. “She was bent on disaster.”

Several neighbors reported someone banged and kicked their doors Wednesday. Now that they know what happened next, they are thankful they didn’t answer the door.

“It could have happened to anybody,” Piersee said.

Investigators say she stole three firearms during the crime spree.

Around 1:15 p.m., police say Arreola shot and killed a man outside of his home near 78th and Sandusky Avenue to steal his Hyundai Tucson.

“He is just a real good guy. He raised a family. I watched his son grow up,” Piersee said. “All day today what has been going through my mind is the impact it will have on his family.”

Police say Arreola then ditched the stolen Tucson and stole a Ford F-450 truck near Truman Rd and Wabash in Kansas City, Missouri. That truck was crashed near Truman and Paseo.

“She was on the road to hell that’s for sure,” Piersee said.

According to court records, an off-duty officer who received a report of a suspicious person found Arreola sitting inside a Honda CR-V in a high school parking lot near Truman Road and Paseo.

The officer said Arreola ran into a nearby gas station and tried to hide in the gas station’s office. Before she was arrested, investigators say she bit the officer’s finger, causing nerve damage and multiple punctures.

Arreola is charged with multiple counts, ranging from second-degree murder, to attempted murder, to aggravated robbery and theft.

Arreola’s bond is currently set at $500,000.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola’s Wyandotte County charges:

Second degree murder for shooting and killing a man in Kansas City, KS Attempted first degree murder or in the alternative aggravated battery for stabbing a woman in Kansas City, KS Aggravated robbery Aggravated burglary Burglary Burglary Burglary Theft of a firearm for stealing a Smith & Wesson .38 Theft of a firearm for stealing a Springfield XD .40 Theft of a firearm for stealing a Taurus .45 Theft for stealing a Kia Spectra Theft for stealing a Hyundai Tucson Alyssa Leanne Arreola’s Jackson County charges:

Assault 3rd Degree – Special Victim Stealing – Motor Vehicle

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.