Firefighter’s rescue deer

By Brody Fernandez

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A deer was rescued out of a canal near the American River by Sacramento Metro firefighters on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The call came out at 12:19 p.m. when bystanders reported a deer that was struggling to breathe and drowning in a concrete canal adjacent to the American River, fire officials said.

The engine that arrived on scene quickly called in the Sacramento Metro Fire Department’s water rescue boat to initiate the rescue operation, fire officials said.

The boat crew was quickly able to safely grab the deer and pull it to safety. After resting for some time, the deer walked off on its own and was unharmed, fire officials said.

