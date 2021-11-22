Mothers push for an end to gun violence

By Breana Albizu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Two mothers are taking a proactive approach when it comes to gun violence in the Duke City.

Homicides in the state’s largest city continue to rise, with 103 reported so far this year.

Nicole Chavez and Angel Alire both lost their sons to violent gun acts.

“He was a great older brother and an amazing son. He was just a great leader,” Chavez said.

It’s been six years since the death of Chavez’s 17-year-old son, Jaydon Chavez Silver. He was shot and killed at an Albuquerque house party in 2015.

Chavez added her son was only at the party for 8 minutes.

“It’s like your worst nightmare come true,” Chavez said. “It’s something you relive, like every word every moment, getting that call from the police officer.”

For Alire, the memories of her lost son are still there.

Her son, Devon Heyborne, died this past April. He was only 22 years old.

“He was [a] super handsome, charismatic, hardworking, lovable kid,” Alire said.

Devon was killed at his apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

Alire added the man accused of shooting him, had previous run-ins with the law.

“The person that is accused of killing him was on a GPS monitor on pretrial release,” Alire said.

As the number of violent homicides increases in the Duke City, Chavez and Alire say things need to change.

From stricter guns laws to more education for younger generations.

“I work with several different lawmakers to try to pass stronger laws that are going to hold criminals accountable, or stronger penalties for gun violence,” Chavez said.

Both Albuquerque mothers are expected to attend next year’s legislative session and to work closely with state lawmakers. The session will begin in Santa Fe on Jan. 18, 2022.

Alire said she won’t give up until more can be done to prevent gun violence and devastation among families.

“If I sat there and dwelt on [Jaydon’s] passing, it wouldn’t be good,” Alire said. “I’m taking all that energy and using it to focus and push forward and help other families so that maybe one day the other families aren’t going to have to go through this.”

Chavez agreed.

“I think we need to tell our story and where it came from, so we just need to join together and fight for this cause,” Chavez said.

