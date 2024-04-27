Winne and Mo’s Bookstore is grateful for the support they receive on National Independent Bookstore day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- April 27th is National Independent Bookstore Day. According to Statista.com nationwide there are over 2,000 independent bookstores. One of those bookstores is in downtown Idaho Falls on A street.

The Book Store Winne and Mo's shares that they have had a busy day, and they had people lining up outside their doors, long before they opened up.

They share that Independent Bookstore Day is put on every year by the American Booksellers Association, and is meant for the community and the store to show each other how much they mean to one another.

"It's just a day for us to celebrate our community and our community to celebrate us, too. But to celebrate, the role bookstores play in our community. The role books play in our society and to just come out and have some fun," said Amanda Poitevin a co-owner at Winne and Mo's.

Winne and Mo's Bookstore opened back in 2021, Amanda says that she and co-owner Whitney Holmes saw a need for a new independent bookstore in Idaho Falls and tried to find ways to fill that need.

"To bring together readers and to bring together our community, to celebrate and share the written word," Amanda said.

She adds that seeing the large amount of support the store had on a day as big for them as Independent Bookstore Day, and the very busy day that they've had means a lot to them.

"It's wonderful to see our community. We plan this event, we cross our fingers and help people get to come and have a line at the door to have people, just coming in throughout the day to buy books and to celebrate local businesses, to celebrate downtown, to celebrate books, to celebrate bookstores in our society. This means the world to us," Amanda said.