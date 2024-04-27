Fire impacting over 500 Idaho Falls Power customers

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Power experienced a fire to a power pole near E 25th Street and Barbra Avenue.

As a result Idaho Falls Power needs to temporarily turn off power to approximately 570 customers in the area.

Idaho Falls Power have crews en route and will provide updates as they become available.



Traffic signals on major roads in area should still be functioning, however smaller streets’ traffic lights may be off.

Please treat these intersections as four way stops.



(The following story is from an Idaho Falls Power news release)