WATCH LIVE: Larry and Kay Woodcock honor JJ and Tylee at Memorial Service

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-A memorial service is being held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, to remember the lives of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The public is invited to attend.

A visitation is being held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Saturday.

We will be live streaming the event on website and the Local News 8 Youtube channel.

Local News 8 has a team of reporters at the service and will update this story when possible on what was said at the service.


