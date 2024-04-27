WATCH LIVE: Larry and Kay Woodcock honor JJ and Tylee at Memorial Service

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-A memorial service is being held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, to remember the lives of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The public is invited to attend.



A visitation is being held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Saturday.



