Arizona cancer survivor nearly dies from Covid-19 breakthrough infection

By Emma Lockhart

MESA, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Mesa mom of four is recovering after nearly dying from COVID-19. The two-time cancer survivor is high risk. Even though she was fully vaccinated, she still got a breakthrough infection that landed her in the hospital.

“I fought, I fought as hard as I could. I never gave up, ever gave up,” said Angela Kubler.

The 44-year-old got vaccinated in February but didn’t get her booster shot yet. Last month, she was hospitalized with COVID-19. Kubler says she had to be put on oxygen and ended up in the intensive care unit. The mother says there were moments she didn’t think she would make it.

“My family would call me and FaceTime me; my kids would see me that way. It was a very difficult time. My husband would go to sleep at night and not know if the next morning if I would still be there,” said Kubler.

Doctors say breakthrough hospitalizations are very rare but are more common among those who are vulnerable.

“We are seeing more breakthrough infections because of the Delta variant mostly because of how infectious it is, and I think we are seeing that more because of weaning immunity,” said Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Experts say don’t wait to get your booster shot. They also suggest wearing a mask and doing rapid testing if you have someone high risk in your family and are getting together for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Kubler is now in a rehab facility and doing physical therapy. There is a GoFundMe to help pay for hospital bills. If you would like to donate, click here.

