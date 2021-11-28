Missouri family of hit-and-run victim ask for public’s help

By ABBY DODGE

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Sophia Broadway’s family said she left her home near Troost on Oct. 27 and never returned.

KCPD said Broadway is the victim of a hit and run at the corner of 82nd and Troost.

When family members started calling each other to find out where she was, the answer was not one anyone was anticipating.

Sophia Broadway’s family is still asking ‘why?’ a month after her death. Why did someone hit their kind-hearted mom, cousin and friend and drive away?

“Ton of questions just flood your mind. You don’t know and you want to know,” said Sophia’s sister Melissa Brown. “The main thing we want to know is why didn’t they stop? Why?”

Broadways extended family gathered at the intersection she died at to honor her memory and ask for justice in her case.

“It won’t bring her back however, but we’d at least like to know who that person is,” said Sophia’s cousin Hosea Haywood.

KCPD said someone hit Sophia with their SUV along Troost. All the family and community has to go on is a blurry photo of the car.

Sophia’s mother, Mildred Anderson, said they were best friends. The pain of losing her is still fresh.

“They don’t know what they did to our family and to me. Killing my daughter and just leaving her in the street to die,” Anderson said. “I just haven’t got over it. It’s just so hard.”

Sophia’s daughter So-Fisha Sherrils said her mother was left in the street without a second thought.

“I just want justice. I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my momma,” Sherrils said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.