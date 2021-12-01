Mother with baby in stroller robbed in driveway of Los Angeles home, video shows

By Leanne Suter

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police released surveillance video of the moment two men cornered and robbed a woman who was with her baby in the driveway of their Hancock Park home.

LAPD said the frightening robbery occurred Sunday around 5:10 p.m. when the mother and her infant child were coming back from a walk.

Footage shows the woman opening the gate to her home while the child waited in a stroller right beside her.

Moments later, two men hop out of an idling car across the street to follow the woman and her baby through the open gate and corner them.

According to police, the men left in the waiting car parked nearby after taking a diaper bag and a bottle cooler. The woman and her child were physically unharmed.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver sedan with tinted windows.

One suspect is described as a Black man between 20- to 29-years-old, and he was seen wearing a light-colored mask, a black hoodie, red sweat pants with white writing or a logo and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black man between 20- to 29-years-old. He was wearing a black face mask, a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Wilshire robbery Detective M. Flores at (213) 922-8217.

