Person of interest sought in death of Las Vegas Strip housekeeper

By BYRON TEACH

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death involving a housekeeper that occurred on the Las Vegas Strip over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to police, officers were notified on Nov. 28 around 5:55 p.m. that a housekeeper was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Security said the housekeeper was having a medical problem. The housekeeper was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office told police the death appeared to be medical in nature. Security said nothing appeared suspicious at the time.

New information given to police on Nov. 30 prompted further investigation into the woman’s death. Based on the investigation, the case is being treated as a homicide.

Police identified a person of interest using nearby surveillance cameras.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who knows the person of interest or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

