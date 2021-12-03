Grief counselors on hand at Vernon Center Middle School after student dies in crash

By ANDREW MASSE, ROB POLANSKY

VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) — An 11-year-old girl died in a crash that happened in Vernon on Thursday.

State police identified the victim as Jaidyn Bolduc.

Vernon’s superintendent, Joseph Macary, issued a statement on Friday morning:

It is with deep regret that I inform you that one of our students passed away due to a motor vehicle accident. Jaidyn Bolduc, a sixth grader at Vernon Center Middle School, lost her life. This is a terrible tragedy for the family and our community. Jaidyn will be sadly missed. Jaidyn was a kind and considerate student and was involved in cheerleading. Her teachers said she was a pleasure to have in class. Grief counseling services are now available at Vernon Center Middle School to work with students and staff. Please keep Jaidyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 67, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Troopers said two vehicle were involved in the crash.

I-84 east was closed between Exits 66 and 67 for the investigation.

According to state police, the two vehicles were traveling east just before exit 67 when they collided for an unknown reason.

The result was disabling damage to both vehicles.

Troopers said the first vehicle came to a controlled rest in the right shoulder of the road. The second came to an uncontrolled final rest in a center gore area.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a hospital and later released.

The driver of the second vehicle and a backseat passenger, Jaidyn, were also transported to a hospital with injuries. The driver’s were considered minor but Jaidyn’s were considered serious.

Jaidyn later died at the hospital.

