Omaha police officers help children shop for gifts

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Dozens of children just had the time of their life getting to shop for gifts they otherwise wouldn’t get this year.

Omaha police officers are happy to help. They teamed up with the Open Door Mission on Thursday night.

Side-by-side with an empty shopping cart, Omaha police Officer Reifer Johnson and 6-year-old Demetrius make their way through Walmart.

Picking out clothes and of course Demetrius’ favorite part the toys.

“A lot of them,” Demetrius said.

Since starting with the department four years ago, Officer Johnson has helped kids make their Christmas wishes come true with “Shop with a Cop”.

“It means a lot to me because I have kids that are his age and a little bit older. So I know what it means to them for Christmas,” Johnson said.

The men and women in uniform went up and down the aisles filling up on Barbies and Kinetic Sand.

Officers say it’s good to give back to the community but it’s something good for them too.

“We know where these kids are coming from their backgrounds and stuff like that. So just try to be here for them,” Johnson said.

And he’s happy to make sure Demetrius and his two siblings are warm and happy.

“Some toys, then my sister Barbie doll,” Demetrius said.

Officer Johnson says making these connections are something he will never forget.

“This is also a part of serving the community as well and being able to make contact with other citizens and do something else besides what everybody thinks is policing. So that’s why we come out and do it,” Johnson said.

