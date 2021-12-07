Arrests ‘highly likely’ as state police follow up on leads related to recent school threats

By KAITLYN NAPLES

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Officials from the state said arrests are highly likely as state police look into multiple school threats that have been made this week, many of them turning out to be a hoax.

The latest threats were made on Tuesday in Hamden and Waterbury.

A threat led to a lockdown at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden. Students then dismissed early.

This was the second day in a row that the school went into lockdown mode due to a threat.

Police received reports of a threat made just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police responded to the school as well as Hamden police.

Following Monday’s threat, students were dismissed early. That hasn’t been the case yet on Tuesday.

In Waterbury, police said Tuesday morning that they were keeping an eye on Career Academy following a social media threat.

This comes one day after several threats were made in New Haven, Hamden, and one in Norwich.

The New Haven mayor and interim police chief said Monday evening that the threats made in the city were not credible, and that charges were pending.

The state’s Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection released a statement the same day saying that they were investigating and were working with school districts to provide assistance on managing these incidents.

On Tuesday, the department released a follow up statement saying “CT State Police, including Major Crimes Detectives, are currently following up on multiple investigative leads related to potential hoax school threats. Forthcoming arrests are highly likely.”

