Good Samaritan in Alabama county buys family plane tickets home to Texas when their car breaks down

By SHELBY MYERS

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — A couple and their three children were down on their luck in Baldwin County.

Pensacola Police said their car had broken down and the family started walking on Highway 59. That’s a woman named Ann stepped in to help.

Mike Wood, Pensacola Public Information Officer said, “She flagged someone down. So we have two heroes here, not only Mrs. Ann, but the the individual, the man, who stopped in his truck and offered to give them a ride to Pensacola to the airport where Mrs. Ann purchased five tickets to Texas for this family.”

Officer Wood said that wasn’t all Mrs. Ann did.

“It gets better. She noticed that they had boxes with their belongings and they were duct taped, not luggage, and she immediately went and bought them luggage and took that to the airport as well so they had luggage to put their belongings in to safely arrive in Texas,” said Wood.

An officer at the Pensacola International Airport got wind of Mrs. Ann’s selfless act and reported it to his station and Pensacola Police wanted to do something for her. They gave Mrs. Ann a $50 gift card and posted her story and picture to Facebook. It’s gotten thousands of likes and shares.

“It’s lots of positivity for Mrs. Ann and what she did. A lot of people would have just driven by, in fact, most people did drive by and she did not. She stopped and it changed the lives of this family in a few moments,” said Wood.

Officer Wood said as soon as they gave Mrs. Ann the gift card, she tried to give it away to someone else.

