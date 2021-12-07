Historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme opens temporary drive-through after burning down

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A famous Krispy Kreme who found its home on a busy Midtown Atlanta street is making a temporary comeback after burning down twice this year.

Krispy Kreme has opened a temporary drive-through-only pop-up shop at the site of its historic Ponce de Leon location. The store opened Tuesday and plans to operate seven days a week through the end of the year.

The company says the temporary drive-through shop will offer a select menu of fresh Original Glazed and classic assorted doughnuts, along with bottled beverages.

Doughnut lovers can enjoy the drive-through Sunday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The Ponce de Leon location is one of our most historic and iconic shops and together with our partner Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) we’ve been looking forward to bringing back the joy that is Krispy Kreme to Midtown Atlanta for nearly a year,” said, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “The community has shown us so much support and we’ve missed serving them. We’re excited to be serving up awesome doughnuts and joy again, especially during the holiday season.”

Krispy Kreme is planning a new, permanent shop on the site that will open in 2022. The company plans to retain and refurbish some of the elements and features of the historic shop, including its iconic sign.

The shop, which is owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, was destroyed by arson earlier this year.

