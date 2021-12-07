Two 16-year-olds charged in shooting death of Missouri high school senior

By Web Staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Authorities have charged two teens in the death of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Wednesday after police found Kennedy dead in Pacific. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found her near Highway 100 and Country Air Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday laying on the ground next to a vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys from Pacific are in custody for Kennedy’s death. Both boys have been charged with one count of murder.

According to police, Kennedy was led to the Franklin County location by the boys before an altercation over money and narcotics that resulted in Kennedy being shot. Major Case Squad investigators told News 4 they seized a 9mm handgun inside a Pacific home they believed to be the murder weapon.

“Its tragic when a life is lost in general, but to have someone so young and the suspects being young, it’s really disheartening. So as a community, we need to be there to support the family and the friends of the victim when it comes to that.” Sheriff Steve Pelton from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kennedy attended Eureka High School. Police said the Rockwood School District was made aware of the death and has made arrangements for students who are affected by it. A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Kennedy’s funeral expenses.

The two boys are being held in St. Charles County. Their names are not being released because they are currently charged as juveniles.

