Group looks to raise millions for repairs needed for Asheville landmark basilica

By Andrew James

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s downtown landmarks is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.

A preservation group will launch a fundraising campaign for the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in early 2022.

“It’s an important building to the Catholic Church, but it’s also a very important building to the community,” said Mary Everist, Basilica Preservation Fund president. “It’s one of the most important historic draws in the Asheville area and in Western North Carolina.”

The church is more than 100 years old, and it’s starting to show its age.

The Historic Structures Report completed in 2020 identified critical needed repairs to the roof and stained glass windows. The price tag for the repairs is estimated to be between $15 and $20 million.

“Figuring out how the roof needs to be re-designed and eliminate the leaks and getting that stabilized so that this will be around for another 100 or 200 years for generations to come to enjoy,” Everist said.

The Basilica Preservation Fund plans to launch a fundraising campaign in early 2022. Everist said she hopes the community will also help support the church.

“This restoration should involve everyone who loves this building, not just wealthy donors,” she said.

They hope to be able to complete the repairs without having to close the church to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.