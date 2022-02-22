New Hampshire Mother Who Battled COVID In ICU Meets Son For First Time 2 Months After His Birth

By Web staff

LEBANON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — After a lengthy battle with COVID, a New Hampshire mother was finally able to see her baby two months after he was born.

Macenzee Keller was fighting for her life the last several months.

The 20-year-old chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy. When she became sick, doctors performed a C-section.

Keller was in the ICU for two months and doctors at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center were pumping oxygenated blood through her system.

Earlier this month, Macenzee’s mother Brandi Milliner, who had been taking care of her grandson, introduced Zack Keller to his mother for the first time.

“It’s a new experience, but I’m excited to become a mom,” Macenzee said.

“Don’t ever give up hope. Don’t ever give up hope, no matter what. Miracles happen nearly every single day, and she’s ours,” Milliner said.

Doctors are amazed at Macenzee’s recovery and said they’re hoping finally being able to bond with Zack will accelerate her recovery.

