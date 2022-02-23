Man Dies Following Dog Attack At Lancaster Homeless Encampment

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, California (KCAL) — A 43-year-old man died and several others were hurt following a dog attack at a Lancaster homeless encampment Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in a desert area near 20th Street West and Avenue G.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the situation unfolded with a fight between the victim and another man outside of a motor home. At some point, the other man’s pit bull got loose and attacked the victim and several others.

The victim was able to walk away, but then later fell to the ground unconscious, the sheriff’s department said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Three other people were treated at the scene for injuries by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics.

The victim is not believed to have died from a dog bite, the sheriff’s department said. Hospital staff believe he may have suffered from some kind of medical emergency. The coroner will determine his exact cause of death.

The owner of the dog has been detained. The dog, who was not hurt, was seized by L.A. County Animal Care and Control.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.