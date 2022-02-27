Legal Sea Foods Founder George Berkowitz Dead At 97

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Legal Sea Foods founder George Berkowitz died at 97 years old.

Berkowitz, who previously lived in Lexington and Boston, died February 20 at a retirement community in Dedham.

Berkowitz and his wife Harriet and had three children, including Roger Berkowitz, who took over for his father but sold the restaurants in 2020 to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands.

Legal Sea Foods first opened as a Cambridge fish market in 1950 and now has more than 25 restaurants on the east coast.

