Gunfire Erupts At Party Inside Oakland Hotel; Three Teens Injured

By Web Staff

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — Gunfire erupted at a party being held in a room at a hotel near Oakland International Airport late Friday, leaving three 18-year-olds hospitalized with injuries.

Oakland police told the East Bay Times that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:22 p.m. at the Oakland Airport Executive Hotel located at 150 Hegenberger Road.

According to investigators, a party was going on inside a hotel room when a gunman walked in and began shooting. The wounded included teens from Hayward, Antioch and Modesto. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police told the paper that the suspects fled before police arrived. No motive, shooter description or other details have been released.

The suspects remained at large on Saturday morning.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the shooters. Anyone with information can reach police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

