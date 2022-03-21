Equipment stolen from volunteer search and rescue team while visiting Atlanta

By Crystal Bui

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A volunteer search and rescue diving team say the equipment they use to help police was stolen while they were checking out the Georgia Aquarium. It happened at a nearby private parking lot.

It was heartbreaking for Jacob Grubbs and Lindsay Bussick to come back to the parking lot and see their car windows smashed, and items missing. It happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday night when the group “Chaos Divers” realized they had become victims of a crime.

“Everything got stolen. The two Go-Pro 10s got stolen. The camera got stolen. The camera bag got stolen. The drone got stolen,” said Grubbs.

And that’s a big problem because they work as an unpaid volunteer search and recovery diving team, helping police departments around the country.

“For the past five months, we have brought back nine missing people,” said Grubbs

“We have sonar technology and if we see a vehicle, if there is one in the water that we can pick up in the water, from there, Jacob would dive on the vehicle,” said Bussick.

The issue is, that equipment helps them create videos on YouTube, and the videos are what helps them fund their missions.

“That is our livelihood. That is how we do this, to provide the service for free to the families,” said Grubbs.

They also realized one of their loaded guns was stolen, and they contacted police.

Both are hoping someone returns the invaluable items, especially their hard drive with videos, to Atlanta police so they can quickly get back to work.

